South Africa: Inxeba Producers Return to Court After Cleaning Up At the SAFTAs

Photo: The Wound/Facebook
Inxeba - The Wound film

The producers of South African film Inxeba are in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, after winning multiple awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) on Saturday evening.

The court case centres around the Film and Publications Board's decision to reclassify the film to an X18 rating, which is usually reserved for pornographic material.

Cinemas all over the country cancelled their screenings as a result.

A subsequent court order has overturned the classification and the film is now classified as 18SNLVP.

The film took home six awards at the SAFTAs in the following categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actor (Nakhane) and Best Supporting Actor (Bongile Mantsai).

