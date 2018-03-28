Eritrea: Ministry of Health Launches 5-Year National Action Plan for Health Security

Asmara — The Ministry of Health in cooperation with the WHO and other stakeholders has launched a 5-year National Action Plan for Health Security, on 27 march , at Asmara Palace Hotel.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, which was attended by high government officials as well as members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations in Eritrea, the Minister of Health, Ms. Amina Nurhussien, stated that Eritrea's 5-Year National Action Plan is aimed at preventing and detecting any epidemic infectious disease early and responding rapidly at its moment of birth--before it has any chance of becoming a national or an international threat.

Stating the development of this strategic plan was led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with a broad range of stakeholders, including national ministries and international organizations, Minister Amina said that the national strategic plan is tied to the national and international priorities including, the Global Agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals. She also pointed that the implementation plan has identified all activities that the stakeholders should perform.

Representative of the World Health Organization in Eritrea, Doctor JosephinNamboze underscored the significance of international legal agreements and the support of the international community to prevent and respond to acute public health emergencies that have the potential to cross borders spreading and making threats to people worldwide.

Commending the Government of Eritrea for launching the 5-Year National Action Plan for Health Security, Doctor Josephine expressed readiness of the WHO in the implementation of the Action Plan in partnership with Eritrea.

At the event, briefing on various issues including international health regulation, Eritrea's Health system and the directions for the National Action Plan for Health Security, the objectives and mission of the plan, as well as on infectious diseases that spread from animals to people and drug resistance among others were delivered.