28 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Press Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

- According to the reports of the Uppsala Monitoring Center (Sweden), the WHO collaborating center for international drug monitoring, Eritrea tops all African countries in completeness and number of the submitted drug safety reports to the global database. (see figure 1 & 2)

- As a result, the Eritrean Pharmacovigilance program detected 11 new drug safety issues which were previously unknown to global scientific community and manufacturers.

- These identified safety issues have been communicated internationally in peer-reviewed international journals and some have received global attention entailing policy changes in the Eritrean Healthcare system.

- WHO-IGAD joint benchmarking assessment on the Eritrean medicines regulation system was also conducted in March 2017. The Eritrean Pharmacovigilance program achieved the desired maturity level set by the WHO. (see figure 3)

- The assessors reported that rapid benchmarking of Eritrea attests that Pharmacovigilance function is performed at maturity LEVEL THREE indicating a local strength that can provide technical support in regional harmonization initiatives.

- Eritrea, along with two other countries, (the Netherlands and Peru), who have broken new ground in Pharmacovigilance, are invited to share their success stories in the upcoming 40th Anniversary of the Uppsala Monitoring Centre that will take place in May 2018.

- It is to be recalled that, in April 2016 the Ministry of Health had offered a one-week advanced Pharmacovigilance Course in which 17 countries from Africa and beyond participated.

Eritrea

Ministry of Health Launches 5-Year National Action Plan for Health Security

The Ministry of Health in cooperation with the WHO and other stakeholders has launched a 5-year National Action Plan for… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.