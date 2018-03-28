28 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: National Land Forum - ANC Leaders Struggle to Find Coherent Message On Expropriation

In Johannesburg this week, a two-day National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Human Rights is attempting to thrash out the issue of land expropriation without compensation. The summit, an initiative of Parliament, has already caused controversy about who's included in the talks and who isn't. On the opening day, it was clear that government leaders will battle to stay on the same page. By REBECCA DAVIS.

If you need evidence that government leaders are in desperate need of a coherent strategy and message on the topic of land expropriation without compensation, look no further than this week's National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Human Rights.

The first day of the forum, hosted in Johannesburg on Tuesday, saw four politicians take interestingly different approaches to the question.

From ANC MP Mathole Motshekga, the message was one of reassurance to those feeling spooked.

"Nobody should feel threatened by the process that is unfolding in Parliament," Motshekga insisted.

Motshekga said Parliament would be sure to hold the widest possible consultations on the land issue so that "everybody will be given a hearing".

"Let nobody feel threatened," he reiterated.

"This is taking forward what Honourable [Nelson] Mandela foresaw: transformation of...

