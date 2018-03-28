South Africa: Eco Film Fest Review - Plastic, Plastic, Everywhere - and Not a Drop to Drink

analysis

Journalist Craig Leeson was planning to film blue whales when he instead encountered a soupy mess of microplastics in the deep sea. What followed was the documentary A Plastic Ocean, screened at this year's Eco Film Festival. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

In the same week that Australia announced a pending ban on plastic bags, Indian media reported that the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on plastic carry bags and thermocol cutlery - the 18th state in the country to impose a similar ban. Meanwhile Health-e News has reported on the dangers of microplastics in water, saying "microplastic is everywhere - from the fish to our water supply".

Enter the documentary A Plastic Ocean. It began when Australian journalist Craig Leeson was on the lookout for blue whales. Except he didn't find majestic creatures frolicking in pristine waters. Instead, he found a polluted soup of degrading plastics. So he and free diver/ environmental activist Tanya Streeter began investigating the extent of the problem, and what they found wasn't pretty.

"How do we call something disposable," asks Streeter, "when it's indestructible?"

Exhibit A: a brutus whale dying slowly on a beach. When it finally breathes its last, six square metres...