South Africa: Boks Gets Two Kiwi Refs, Poite for England Series

Not South Africa's favourite match official, France's Romain Poite has been given the whistle for second Test between the Springboks and England in Bloemfontein on June 16.

In what will be Rassie Erasmus's first major Test as new Springbok coach, the other two matches in the England series will see Kiwi referees in charge.

MATCH OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS: JUNE INTERNATIONALS

Ben O'Keeffe has been tasked with the first Test in Johannesburg on June 9 while Glen Jackson will officiate what could potentially be the series decider in Cape Town on June 23.

Erasmus' first match in charge, however, will be against Wales in Washington on June 2.

Rookie English referee Matthew Carley , who blew his first tier one game in November last year between Scotland and the All Blacks, will be in charge for that one.

Only two of the June fixtures, meanwhile, will be refereed by South Africans.

Marius van der Westhuizen has been given the clash between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane on June 9 while Jaco Peyper will be the man in charge of the June 16 fixture between Argentina and Wales.

Source: Sport24