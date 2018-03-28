Nigeria: National Carrier - Govt Set to Unveil Outline Business Case

The federal government may likely unveil the outline business case for the proposed national carrier for Nigeria's aviation industry today at the fourth aviation stakeholders forum, our correspondent has learnt.

The stakeholders forum happening Thursday in Abuja will see the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika brief industry stakeholders and the media on the state of industry especially issues around the Establishment of a National Carrier, Establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, Concession of the four International Airports, Agro-allied and Cargo Terminals, Development of Aerotropolis (Airport Cities) and Establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company.

Recall the minister had earlier told journalists that the outline business case as defined the earlier appointed transaction advisers will be ready this March. The minister also did promise that the national carrier must come into being before May 29, 2019, a target many industry stakeholders are skeptical about based on the time left.

Also a statement from Mr. James Odaudu, the Deputy Director, Press & Public Affairs said "the Forum which will be the 4th in the series since Senator Hadi Sirika became the Aviation Minister, will also be an opportunity for him to update stakeholders on other developments within the sector while receiving inputs from them on the way forward."