Photo: Rescue Care/Facebook

The scene of the building collapse.

Two people are trapped under a building that collapsed on a truck in the Wentworth area, south of Durban, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that five others were injured after the building on Manchester and Chamerblin Road collapsed.

"Patients are currently being treated by advanced life support paramedics," he said.

More to follow.

Source: News24