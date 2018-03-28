28 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suspects Who Indicted Dino Melaye 'Escape' From Police Custody

By Samuel Ogundipe

The police have announced the disappearance of some criminal suspects linked to Dino Melaye, a senator.

The suspects allegedly confessed to being armed and financed by Mr. Melaye last week.

"The Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command today 28th March, 2018 received a news that six (6) suspected criminal elements namely; Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama, Nuhu Salisu a.k.a Small, Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed who were under detention at the 'A' Division Lokoja escaped from lawful custody," police said in a statement.

"Four of the suspects were on court remand including two that indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu," Kogi police commissioner, Ali Janga, said in the statement Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, the suspects were declared wanted and placed on Interpol watchlist alongside Mr. Melaye and Mr. Audu.

"Consequently, all the six suspects, Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu were sent for watch listing and red notice by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest any where we see them.

"The Command hereby appealed to the members of the public to assist the Police with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspects by reporting to the nearest Police Station," Mr. Janga said.

The commissioner added that "investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing, while the thirteen (13) Police Officers who were on duty when the incident occurred were defaulted and detained for interrogation."

Details soon...

