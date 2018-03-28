Nigeria: See Hilarious Reactions of Google's Naira to Dollar Drop

Nigerians could not believe their luck yesterday when Google's amount from Dollar to Naira magically dropped from N360 to N182 for a period of two to three hours. At the discovery, some Nigerians ignored credible sites such as AbokiFX and were ecstatic.

This information was followed by mixed feelings with some voicing out their opinion on social media:

Those believing a Dollar to a Naira is truly N182, are similar to the set of people that used salt and dusting powder to bath in order to prevent them from contacting Ebola that year.

-- Doctor YazzY Olu (@Dr_Yazzy) March 27, 2018

Firstly MMM founder dies and now dollar is at 182 naira

Be it witchcraft or prayers ... Nigerians don vex 😂😂😂

-- uchay🔥🇳🇬 (@Di_shazam) March 27, 2018

My people comman see o. My eyes have seen my ears without a mirror 😨😨😨. A dollar is now 182 naira, yes 182!! pic.twitter.com/cJKXWJtLtf

-- Atomified (@atomified) March 27, 2018

Am I the only one noticing...

But it seems like the dollar to Naira rate has dropped...

Is that part of Bill Gates discussion with Nigerian leaders or what?

Or has google been hacked?

Or Buharis 2019 game and the wedding was just a cover pic.twitter.com/VpYLvVFVnp

-- Ayodotun (@lifeofayodotun) March 27, 2018

News: dollar to naira 182

Yahoo boys: pic.twitter.com/2jtilyEzGO

Somebody said Google is just doing throwback with the new dollar to Naira and pound rate...

Werey Po n bi

-- Jefe (@Olatooro) March 27, 2018

-- #bbnaija | Adonai (@mrmanhere) March 27, 2018

Dollar going from 182 to 360 naira in less than 2hrs is just like when you transfer money to someone then you call your bank to transfer that money back into your account that the transaction earlier was an error. Nigeria issa joke😂🤣

-- zADDY JAY ⁶𓅓 (@Whizklisto) March 27, 2018

APC has tampered with the exchange rate. If they like 1 dollar should be 30 naira, you are still going out. pic.twitter.com/Jjozjz3799

-- Ugly Delta boi (@iamexodus_) March 27, 2018

This is AbokiFx... It's still 362 naira to a dollar.. Dunno what yall on about... Google is messing with yall minds pic.twitter.com/rVmlYmzYBs

-- GrandMasta IMC (@Tatsuo_Soke) March 27, 2018

So if you save 1 naira everyday for a whole year, all you will have is 1 dollar pic.twitter.com/OaaHANTAcO

-- Kilishi (@sirhayaat_) March 20, 2018

When yahoo boys see the Dollar to Naira conversion on Google. pic.twitter.com/1hFbwxdxTr

-- Oba Of Nigeria (@UrbanCulture06) March 27, 2018

It is not yet clear what happened.

Our question is: Has Google joined the #FakeNews train?