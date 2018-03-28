Nigeria: 'Searching' Is Different From Other Movies - Producer

Abuja — Recently, 'Searching', a new movie, premiered at the Odeon Cinema, United Kingdom which centres on the evils of early-child marriage and child sexual abuse, was also taken to villages and remote communities to create awareness. The movie has drawn positive responses from all those who have reviewed or watched it.

Starring Eucharia Anunobi, Yemi Blac and others, the movie highlights a new approach to movie production. While the known faces clamoured for the lead role, the script writer,Josephine Anumbor Abraham, decided that someone who hasn't tasted fame would tell the story better.

Abraham, who is also the producer, believes that script writers have bigger jobs to do when translating scripts into movie. According to her, she wanted the impact of the movie to be felt by movie lovers who know what it entails to make a real movie that can affect lives.

"'Searching' is not just a movie, it is a message to the world. My intention is to make Nigerians and everybody across the globe know the effect of early marriage and child abandonment on our children. I want it to be felt by everyone who comes across it, not by the personality in the movie, but the message itself, that is why I decided to use new faces for the lead roles.

"It is good to use top faces in a movie, but on this occasion, I wanted the story to be original as possible. I wanted the story to be told exactly the way it is in the script, without taking anything away from it. Sometimes, when you use top faces to tell a story, it could remove the vital ingredients from it.I didn't want that," she stated.

Speaking to one of the lead casts of the movie, Charity Nnodi, who played the character of Orgal, she said starring in the movie gave her the opportunity to discover herself and turn one of her passions into a reality.

"I love the fact that this movie talks about love, what so many people are missing in their lives today. Most people walk around with a feeling of emptiness, looking for what could fill the vacuum but never find satisfaction. I was like that also, but in the course of the movie I got to understand that earthly things can never fill up that vacuum.Only Christ can fill up the vacuum and shower us with all the love we need. All you have to do is trust and believe in Him," she explained.

The movie which was recently screened in Gwagwalada, drew students from the University of Abuja and environs, as well as a huge crowd, with positive reviews.

Commending the movie, Pastor of the University of Abuja Baptist Church, Rev. Bayo Oladeji where the screening took place, said he was happy that a Nigerian is taking the message of love and child education to communities and young people across the country. He called on the producer to churn out more movies that would highlight social issues and project campaigns and best ways to draw them into the light.