28 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Amnesty International Condemns Miguna Lock-Up, Journalist Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Amnesty International has criticised Kenyan authorities' refusal to let lawyer Miguna Miguna into the country to participate in his case.

In a statement, Amnesty International Kenya's Executive Director Irungu Houghton said: "The way Miguna was treated showed blatant disregard for his human rights, after the High Court ordered that he be allowed to re-enter the country."

RIGHTS

He also condemned the police attack on journalists as they covered the Miguna saga at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

"The Kenyan Government must also respect and protect the right to freedom of expression and allow journalists to freely report on the case without harassment, intimidation or attacks," Mr Houghton said.

The continuous disregard for court orders and attacks on the media, he added, is steadily eroding the rule of law and weakening human rights safeguards in Kenya.

"The authorities must reverse these concerning trends and ensure that Miguna Miguna is allowed to enter his own country and be present at his hearing," he said.

"They must also launch a thorough, independent and impartial investigation into the unlawful use of force by the police to prevent journalists from doing their job."

Kenya

State Still Failing to Produce Miguna in Court

The High Court has once again directed that controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna be produced in court Wednesday and barred… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.