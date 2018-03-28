Angola: Media Ministry Seeks Partnership With Higher Education Institutions

Saurimo — The Mass Media Ministry has been working with some universities towards the creation of partnerships that will enable the sector to make it compulsory for journalists to attend higher education training

The information was given last Tuesday in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul Province, by the secretary of State for Mass Media, Celso Malavoloneke, when opening the upgrading seminar on "Journalistic Reporting", being promoted by the Journalists Training Centre (CEFOJOR), in partnership with the Mass Media Ministry.

He explained that the measure is intended to encourage media professionals to constantly upgrade their academic knowledge and skills, which will reflect on the improvement of the quality of journalistic work and better respond to the present challenges.

"We'll increase the level of demand and accountability for journalists, because we have a society that uses critique more and more, so our professionals have to be prepared for the present society which is fast transforming itself, especially when considering the value added to the traditional journalism by the social networks", he emphasised.

According to Celso Malavoloneke, this paradigm change process has to be backed by academic training and permanent upgrading of media journalists.

The seminar is to last three days.