South Africa: Thinking Out of the Box - Treasury Cuts Won't Work

analysis

The economic recovery needed to set us on a growth trajectory requires us all to think out of the box and make difficult decisions.

Jean Monnet, the French political economist and diplomat, demonstrated that "deep thought" and concentration are required in order to come up with lasting solutions.

Faced with the rivalry between the economic powerhouses in Europe at the time (France and Germany) and the potential for the implosion of Europe, he undertook a long walk (over two weeks) in the Alps in order to think.

Monnet reflected deeply on the challenge being faced by European nations and how out-of-the-box thinking could assist in finding lasting peace. He is credited as the "Father of Europe" since his pioneering efforts was key to the establishment of the European Coal and Steel Community, the predecessor of today's European Union.

As South Africans, a similar undertaking is needed - to think and think hard and out of the box to find lasting solutions here too.

Ideologically, where do we find ourselves when wanting to respond to this challenge? I know that some of you are already asking the question: what has ideology to do with it? The answer I'm afraid is everything....