South Africa: Up-Date On the Lebowakgomo, Sekgosese and Lulekani Escaping of Prisoners

press release

The two re-arrested escapees in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane appeared before the Lebowakgomo Magistrate Court and they were both sentenced to an effective two (02) years imprisonment with no fine for escaping from lawful custody and they are:

Thabiso Rudolf Maleka aged 27.

Motswiri Perry Mphahlele aged 25.

The other three (03):

Mpho Ledwaba aged 33 arrested for rape and robbery.

France Maponya aged 19 arrested for rape and robbery.

Piet Mashaba aged 23 arrested for rape and robbery, are still to appear before the same magistrate court on charges of escaping from lawful custody on 2018-04-06 pending further Police investigations.

The manhunt for the remaining two (02) awaiting trial prisoners is still unfolding and they are as follows:

Tshepo Maja aged 39 arrested for rape and robbery.

Lucas Chuene aged 30 years arrested for murder.

Seven (07) awaiting trial prisoners have escaped in the early hours of 2018-01-31 after cutting the roof of one of the cell blocks and a massive manhunt ensued immediately.

Four(04) of these escapees were arrested following an incident that took place in June 2017 where a man and his girlfriend were accosted walking in the street at Mamaolo village outside Lebowakgomo and robbed them cell phones and clothes at gun point. The suspects took turns in raping the woman.

Meanwhile in Sekgosese outside Giyani ,two (02) out of the four (04) awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Police holding cells on 2018-03-13 were re-arrested and they are Thabang Mashashane aged 25 and Lucky Nchaupa aged 20 years old.

They have briefly appeared before the Sekgosese Magistrate Court on a charge of escaping from lawful custody and they were denied bail and their cases were postponed to the 2018-03-28 for further Police investigations.

All these escapees were arrested for the following crimes:

Lucky Nchaupa aged 20 years from Thakgalane village arrested for murder.

Sunnyboy Maleka aged 32 years from Raphahlelo village arrested for burglary.

Sekgopotso Cafus Nakana aged 30 years from Bolobedu arrested for armed robbery.

Thabang Mashashane aged 25 years from Sephukhubje arrested for rape.

In Lulekane outside Phalaborwa, the Police are still on a massive manhunt for the two awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Police vehicle near Ga-Selwane village while being transported from prison to appear before Court in Phalaborwa.

They were identified as follows:

Chris Matlou aged 27 arrested for rape and murder.

Jonathan Ngoako aged 28 arrested for rape.

The Police investigations in all this incidents are still continuing.

Anyone with information which can lead to the re-arrest of all the remaining escapees on these three incidents, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or crime sms line 32211 or the nearest Police Station.