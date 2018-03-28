28 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From Homonationalism to Homopopulism - Why Are Gays Voting Right?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

Shifting geopolitical dynamics and a surge of right-wing populism have exposed notable shifts in the political behaviour of a growing number of women, LGBTQ and people of colour. By JAMES LOTTER.

In the past three years, the Western world witnessed the coming out of a rumoured "shift" in the Liberal Democratic world order. This manifested in an array of consecutive presidential and national elections that took place in some of the world's most prominent Liberal Democracies; namely the US, Holland, France, Germany and more recently, Italy. As such, each case carried a unique set of circumstances and contexts that influenced their internal political climates, however, a shared hegemonic positioning within the global order along with a history of multilateral relationships, made the consequences of such electoral outcomes far-reaching and inherently global.

Such dynamics, along with similar geopolitical foundations and shared implications of prominent global events, including the War on Terror, the Global Financial Crisis, and the EU Crisis, among others, have resulted in a popular backlash against the Liberal-Internationalist status quo that emerged post-World War II. The consequential rise of populist-nationalist (right-wing) movements throughout Europe and the United States have manifested into significant electoral inroads and victories that have had,...

South Africa

Court Sentences Convicted Racist to Two Years in Prison

The Randburg Magistrate's court has sentenced former real estate agent Vicki Momberg to three years in prison, with one… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.