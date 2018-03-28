Angolan Vice President Sends Condolence Message to Russia

Luanda — The Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, has sent to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, a message of profound feeling of sadness for the victims of the fire that broke out last Sunday in Kemerovo City, in Siberia.

The Vice President - who sent the message on behalf of the Head of State, João Lourenço, who is outside the country on a private trip - expressed his solidarity with the people of Russia, particularly the relatives of the victims of the fire.

On the message, Bornito de Sousa wishes quick recovery to the survivors of the tragic accident.