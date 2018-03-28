Luanda — The Recreativo do Libolo team from the central Cuanza Sul Province will receive on Sunday the 1º de Agosto squad, an encounter being deemed the highlight of the eighth round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018).

In this clash, the favouritism goes to Recreativo do Libolo, for being hosts and who will be also galvanised for being further on top of the standing (10 points, sixth position), while 1º de Agosto stand in the 15th place with four points, despite still having to play about three postponed games.

The eighth round will open on Friday, with JGM of Huambo receiving Petro de Luanda.

The championship is being led by Interclube with 16 points.

Check below the 8th round full fixture:

(Friday - March 30)

JGM do Huambo - Petro de Luanda

(Saturday)

FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico - Sagrada Esperança

Académica do Lobito - Interclube

Sporting de Cabinda - Domant

Kabuscorp do Palanca - Desportivo da Huila

(Sunday)

Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul - 1º de Agosto

Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo

1º de Maio de Benguela - Cuando Cubango FC