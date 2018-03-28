Angola: Importance of Angolan Football Discussed

Luanda — The Youth and Sport minister, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, said Sunday in Luanda that should the Angolan football team qualify again for a World Cup and Olympic Games, the country's sport in general would be changed.

According to the official, the Angolan sport is not at its best despite the achievements made in some sports, such as basketball and handball, reiterating that if the country's football improves the other sports would also be pushed to another level.

In the meantime, the official recognised the current financial hardships, although she believes the national sport can be improved through the mobilisation of the businesspeople for a joint work in the quest for better quality.