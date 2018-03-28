Cameroon: National Police - Mutengene Graduates 1,288 Cadet Police Officers

The epaulets and diplomas award ceremony last 23 March, 2018 was presided by the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele.

Aand practical training, a total of 1,288 fresh Cadet Police fter 22 months of theoretical Officers, among whom 301 females, have graduated from the Police Training College in Mutengene, Tiko SubDivision of Fako in the South West Region. Of the total, 95 graduates are from the neighbouring Equatorial Guinea. Among the laureates was 24-year-old Binzouli Michel, first ever Cadet Police Officer from the Bageli pygmy community in the South Region encouraged and sponsored by the National Community-driven Development Programme (PNDP). Presiding at the epaulets and diplomas award ceremony on the Police College ceremonial ground last 23 March, 2018, the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele, cautioned the graduating Cadet Police Officers to be proactive, inventive and imaginative in their using the State laws and regulations as their compass. Underscoring the dignity of the Police, the Delegate General reminded the corresponding exalting duty incumbent on the job. The Cameroon Police boss was accompanied at the Mutengene ceremony by a high level delegation from Equatorial Guinea led by their Minister of State, Minister of National Security, Nicolas Obama Nchama. It was occasion for Mr. Mbarga Nguele to acclaim the cooperation between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon especially in the domain of security. Mr. Mbarga cited the construction financed by Equatorial Guinea of eight classrooms of 300 seats each, one library, two toilet blocks, and one refectory of 500 seats in the Mutengene Police College. Equally, Equatorial Guinea had offered a classroom of 400 seats in the National Higher Police College in Yaounde.

This batch of Cadet Police Officers from Mutengene sums up to 4,700 police functionaries already trained as first phase of the over-all 10,400 decided by the Head of State in 2014 to be recruited to reinforce the Nation's Police force. Of the total Cadet Officers passed out last Friday, Bay Eric shined as over-all best scoring an average of 16.75 on 20. Whereas 1,261 are directly integrated into the force for obtaining an average from 12 and above, 27 of them who fell between 10 average and less than 12 on 20 would serve as "stagiaires" for a year before gaining their grade in the corps. Two others with less than 10 average score will repeat, one for pregnancy and the other for health reasons. Four of the initial intake of 1,300 trainees were variedly excluded for indiscipline and unexplained absences.