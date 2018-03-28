28 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 11 Killed, Scores Injured in Satansnek Bus Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eleven people, including three children, were killed in a bus crash on Satansnek, near Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday morning.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the bus was carrying 60 people when it overturned at a bridge between Ngcobo and Elliot.

Mechanical extraction equipment had to be used to prise open sections of the bus to assist the passengers and three helicopters ferried survivors to hospital.

A tow truck would also help move the Vaal Maseru bus to look underneath for more casualties.

The bus had been travelling from Gauteng to Mthatha, via the mountain pass.

Mariaan Labuschagne, a spokesperson for Vaal Maseru, said so far she could only confirm that one of the company's buses had been in a crash.

She said their regional director was on his way to the accident scene but had not arrived yet to brief her further.

"As soon as he gets there, he will start helping the people and letting their families know," said Labuschagne.

Shortly before 15:00, 35 people had been taken to hospital, Kupelo said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court Sentences Convicted Racist to Two Years in Prison

The Randburg Magistrate's court has sentenced former real estate agent Vicki Momberg to three years in prison, with one… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.