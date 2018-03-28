Tanzania: VP Wants Employers to Support Shimmuta

Dodoma — VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appealed to employers to support their employees to fully take part in the Inter-Parastatal and Parastatal Sports Federation (SHIMMUTA) games to help enhance workers' health.

Samia made the appeal here during the official opening of SHIMMUTA General Council meeting yesterday, saying that her office would continue to encourage employers allow workers to participate in the game.

"I'm told that some employers are always reluctant to let their employees take part in this annual event and my office is planning to meet them to address the issue," she said.

Samia, who is the SHIMMUTA matron, said the government is determined to improve the annual event by inviting more sponsors. She informed the meeting that the Embassy of China has stepped in to sponsor the upcoming SHIMMUTA games to be held in Dodoma in November.

She further urged SHIMMUTA members to support her 'Afya yangu, Mtaji wangu' (My Health, My Capital) campaign, pointing out the campaign aims at cultivating a habit of conducting exercise.

"I appeal to SHIMMUTA members to be frontrunners in the campaign," she said, adding the media to continue mobilizing members of the public to engage in regular exercising programmes."