Tanzania: Improved Infrastructure, Vital for Industrialisation, Says RC Ndikilo

COAST Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng Evarist Ndikilo, has said that the ongoing improvement of water infrastructure, which ensure water supply play a big role in attracting investors in the region.

Eng Ndikilo said there could be no meaningful and sustainable investment if there would be no reliable water supply in the area. He said all industries and other businesses need reliable water services to operate.

He was speaking during his tour to inspect the ongoing water projects in the region. Among the projects visited by the RC include Zinga project which involves construction of transmission line from Lower Ruvu to Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone (EPZA) whereby 16 inches pipelines are being connected from lower Ruvu to Bagamoyo EPZA and heading to the newly planned Bagamoyo port. He said the ongoing projects will help to serve water in various industries in Coast region.

He mentioned some of them as Pingu Tiles, Battery, Leather and Sayona Fruits processing industries which have been facing water challenges for a long time. Moreover, Eng Ndikilo has also asked Dawasa to include in the Chalinze project, Kwala Dry port mega project which will be handling and temporary storage of containerised cargo as well as empties from the Tanzania Port Authority in Dar es Salaam.

In encouraging investors and promote investment, Eng Ndikilo asked Dawasa to see how they can provide water to Palacha Dream City in Mkuranga District where the region is looking to make mega investment as efforts to open the Southern tourism circuit.

The area comprises beautiful beaches and already one of local investors is planning to construct a five Star hotel and an air strip. He added that investors from Italy and Spain have been attracted to invest in the area. "The area has some challenges concerning infrastructure such as electricity, road and many others. However, the government through its bodies has already set strategies to resolve these challenges," he said.