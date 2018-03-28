Lagos State Government has said that some roads will be shut during President Muhammadu Buhari's two-day visit to Lagos.

The President, who is expected to be in Lagos tomorrow and Friday, would commission the newly-built Ikeja Bus Terminal, attend the colloquium to mark Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's birthday as well as the flag-off of the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea port.

However, the state government has declared tomorrow (Thursday) as work-free day in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, while briefing the media yesterday, said the roads to be closed are in Ikeja, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

He said the closure became imperative to ensure the President's smooth and hitch-free visit.

According to him, the roads to be closed in Ikeja are Bank-Anthony and Agege Motor Road, while Ahmadu Bello Road will be closed in Victoria Island.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to Lagos residents to understand and co-operate with security and emergency responders.

Edgal, who stated that traffic would be diverted to alternative routes with all the security and emergency responders on ground, said the unions of motorcycle operators and commercial drivers, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), had been engaged to ensure their members are law-abiding, warning that any motorcycle rider arrested would be dealt with and the motorcycle impounded.