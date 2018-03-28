Tanzania: Youth to Convene in Dar es Salaam to Show Case Creativity, Innovation

OVER 250 youth from five regions are expected to participate at the innovators and creativity exhibitions scheduled to take place at the Dar es Salaam's Mnazi Mmoja grounds between 27 and 29 April, 2018.

Youth from Mwanza, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mbeya and Arusha will have an ample time to rub shoulders with prominent businesspeople from across the country at the exhibitions that are expected to be officiated by the Minister for Trade, Industries and Investment, Charles Mwijage.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam, the chairman of the exhibitions, Mr Edward Magoti said apart from businesspeople, foreign embassies in Dar es Salaam had also confirmed their participation at the much awaited exhibitions.

According to him, at the end of the exhibitions, the youth who will showcase the best innovations and creativity will pocket cash that will help them to venture into their business ideas.

"We will offer 20m/- for the overall winner, 10m/- and 5m/- to the second and third winners respectively," he said, adding that youth were allowed to form groups of between one and ten people and that the best groups would receive the present.

Again, he added, winners would be given an opportunity to travel in different countries to acquire business experience that will help them to execute their business projects.

According to the Communications Officer from the ministry of Trade, Industries and Investment, Edward Dennis, prior to setting the date for the exhibitions, the ministry formed a committee comprising of people from all the departments of the ministry and that its major task was to look on how best the youth could be connected to innovators. "Our major aim is to make sure that the youth participate fully to the country's industrialisation drive," he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Ms Amanda Kombe who said her organisation, Premier Bet decided to sponsor the exhibitions in support of president John Magufuli's dream of industrialising the economy.