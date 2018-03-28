Nigeria: We Will Continue to Protest Against El-Zakzaky's Detention - Shiites

Kaduna — Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites have vowed to continue protesting against the detention of their ailing leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, until he was released.

They accused the Federal Government and security agencies of plotting to turn its planned protest for the release of El-Zakzaky into violence.

According to the group, the Shiites would continue with the protest against the detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife, in the light of their worsening condition of health.

Besides, in a statement by its spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, the sect alleged that security operatives were currently spreading misinformation and rumours "with a view to breaking our will and resolve and to cause confusion so that they could seize the opportunity to turn our peaceful protests violent."

According to him, "reports have confirmed that the authorities have commissioned hoodlums and security operatives to infiltrate our free Zakzaky campaign activities to wreck havoc on our integrity and thereby instigate members of the Islamic movement into misconduct, which they will then capitalise on to paint the movement black.

Musa said: "They will pretend as if they are working to free our leader, while in actual fact they mean evil. By this evil plot, the hoodlums and security operatives will carry out series of attacks and subsequently attribute it to members of the movement.

"This is so that they could achieve what they have so far failed to do, which is associate the peaceful campaigns to free Sheikh Zakzaky in Abuja, as well as in all other parts of the country with violence in order to swing public opinion against the movement and justify the continued illegal and contemptuous detention of our leader."

He further alleged that they also plan to foment trouble by burning tyres and property in the course of our peaceful processions.

Musa, however, noted that it was necessary to stress that the Islamic Movement has never and would never engage in any acts of violence to achieve its objectives.