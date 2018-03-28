South Africa: Goodbye, Ace - Magashule's Exit Bash to Bring Bloemfontein to a Standstill On Wednesday

analysis

There will be a massive bash in Bloemfontein on Wednesday as Free State officials are set for an extra-long Easter weekend starting with the swearing-in of new premier Sisi Ntombela and a farewell to the old, Ace Magashule. The EFF claims the cost will be R20-million, the ANC officials deny it. Welcome to the province where Ramaphoria hasn't quite arrived yet. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Ace Magashule is stepping out of the Free State after 26 years into the full-time, national position of ANC secretary-general. He was elected provincial chair in 1992, and after the democratic elections two years later he waited his turn to become premier for 15 years.

This only happened in 2009, with the arrival of Jacob Zuma (to whom he remained loyal) and a resolution by the ANC that provincial chairpersons should preferably become premiers.

Of course there will be a party when he leaves on Wednesday. The farewell had already started when he held his State of the Province Address in his hometown of Parys in February.

Even his spokesperson, Tiisetso Makhele, admits that Wednesday will be a celebration. He issued a statement on Tuesday following the election of the ANC's candidate, ANC Women's League...