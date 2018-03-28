South Africa: Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs Establishes District Offices for Efective Service Delivery

press release

The Department of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is moving ahead with the implementation of the District Support Centre Model (DSC) whose main thrust is to enhance support to municipalities and traditional leadership institutions. An estimated amount of R6 million is allocated for relocation costs for Phase 1 of the project in the current financial year.

Addressing a staff meeting in Bhisho today, Cogta Head of Department (HoD) Ms Gabisile Gumbi-Masilela said the basis for the project is to narrow the gap between municipalities, traditional leadership institutions and the department for the effective delivery of services to the communities. The planning for decentralization is guided by the Organisational Structure of the department which was approved in 2014, she said.

Gumbi-Masilela said the relocation process is focussing on supporting municipalities and traditional leadership institutions on matters of Local Economic Development (LED) Municipal Revenue and Finance, Municipal Infrastructure Development, Municipal Planning, Rapid Response and Public Participation, Municipal Governance and Support to the DSCs. Employees will be closer to the community development process, she said.

Gumbi-Masilela said the National Treasury and the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) in their diagnostic investigation conducted in 2010 on the mandate of Cogta, priorities and service delivery issues recommended establishment of DSC to support municipalities and traditional leadership institutions.

She added that in 2011 the Executive Council of the Eastern Cape Province took a resolution giving Cogta a go ahead to establish the DSCs. Phase one is a foundation phase for the provisioning of basic support to municipalities and traditional leadership institutions.

"Phase 1 of the project involves the transfer of staff, vehicles, office furniture as well as the installation of the Information Communication technology (ICT). In April 2018, I will lead a team of top officials of the department on employee roadshows to all our District Offices," she said.

Gumbi-Masilela added they have consulted with representatives of labour unions namely, Public Service Association (PSA) and the South African State and Allied Workers Union (SASSAWU) through the departmental Management Labour Forum and they have expressed no objection on the matter. The National, Health and Allied Workers Unions (NEHAWU) is currently being consulted on an ongoing basis.

The Provincial Steering Committee (PSC) is in place supported by four (4) sub committees to drive the successful implementation of the decentralisation project.

Our plans for Phases two (2) and 3 include the issuing of choice letters, placement letters and notification letters to all officials identified for relocation to the districts. The project is expected to be finalised at the end of the 2018/19 financial year and will be managed with all the sensitivity it requires.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance