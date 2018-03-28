28 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Lesotho - Lindiwe Sisulu to Apologise to King Letsie for Offence At Border

The South African government is taking urgent steps to diffuse a row with Lesotho after the country's King Letsie III was reportedly mistreated by South African officials at the border between the two countries. By PETER FABRICIUS.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Tuesday that she would personally travel to Lesotho to apologise to the king for an incident in which King Letsie III was reportedly mistreated by South African officials.

Addressing a press conference in Pretoria after meeting Lesotho foreign minister Lesego Makgothi, Sisulu did not explain what exactly had happened to the king.

"We are experiencing some problems on the border," she said, adding that Makgothi had told her that "there will be a letter on my desk from the King of Lesotho who is extremely aggrieved by the way he was treated at the border".

"I have extended to him my sincerest apology and have indicated to him that I will personally go to Lesotho to apologise to the king for any mistreatment he might have had and encountered at the border."

She added that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was already on his way to the border "so we can deal with some...

Lesotho

