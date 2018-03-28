Civil rights organisation AfriForum says while Vicki Momberg's remarks were racist, the sentence imposed on her confirmed the double standards in South Africa, especially regarding race.

"The inconsistency being applied in this country regarding minorities has reached the level of absurdity," deputy CEO of AfriForum Ernst Roets said.

Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The court sentenced her to three years, with one year suspended. That year was suspended for a period of three years on condition that she did not commit the offence again.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3, 2017 in connection with her rant, which started when she lashed out at a black police officer who had helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg, in 2016.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

113 charges of incitement against whites submitted

Momberg was also denied bail pending her leave to appeal the sentence.

Roets said the sentence comes a few days after a major in the South African National Defence Force was reprimanded after he said that the attackers of a badly beaten and elderly white man should have gone further and poked his eyes out and cut his tongue off.

Roets said AfriForum had submitted 113 criminal charges in the past year against people who publicly incited murder, rape, assault and even genocide against white people.

Roets also blamed EFF leader Julius Malema for his remarks against Nelson Mandela Mayor Athol Trollip.

"The reality in South Africa is thus that a white person who insults a black person goes to prison, while a senior officer in the defence force who says that white people's eyes and tongues must be stabbed out is simply asked nicely not to repeat it."

Source: News24