28 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Deports Miguna Miguna Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Dr Miguna Miguna in the "toilet" cell in which he spent 72 hours at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi before he was deported on March 28, 2018.
By Nation Reporter

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been deported again, despite a court order directing the government to release him.

One of his lawyers, Mr Nelson Havi, confirmed that Dr Miguna was ejected Wednesday evening via a Dubai-bound EK722 flight.

Earlier, High Court Judge George Odunga had ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Immigration chief Gordon Kihalang'wa and Police boss Joseph Boinnet to release the lawyer from detention at JKIA, which they failed to do.

"The three are hereby convicted accordingly and should appear before this court tomorrow at 10am," Justice Odunga ruled.

Judge Odunga criticised the three officials for disobeying the court with impunity.

In their defence, two junior State lawyers claimed the trio were unreachable because they were attending a General Service Unit graduation.

Kenya

State Still Failing to Produce Miguna in Court

The High Court has once again directed that controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna be produced in court Wednesday and barred… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.