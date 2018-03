Kariba — Zimbabwe should bury its past, move forward and focus on creating a bright future for all, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing party supporters at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF does not live in the past.

"Isu hatirarami in the past. Zanu-PF ndiyo yoga inoparidza kuwirirana. Igotaura nyaya yekuti toenda sei mberi. Isu hatirarame in the past, the past is gone. The past is dead," he said.