Miguna Miguna prepares to disembark from the plane on landing in Dubai on March 29, 2018.

Self-declared 'general' of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna has confirmed his lawyers' claims that he was drugged before being deported to Dubai on Wednesday night.

In his first Facebook post on arrival in Dubai, the lawyer on Thursday morning said he very sick and needs urgent medical attention.

'MR NJIHIA'

“I was dragged, assaulted, drugged and forcefully flown to Dubai,” he posted.

“I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London.”

He added, “I’m sick. My ribs and body is hurting all over. This is a travesty of justice! I need medical treatment. I need urgent help here.”

Dr Miguna accused an officer he only identified as Mr Njihia for “threatening” him and remained adamant that he would not leave the airport.

“I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else!”

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who represented Dr Miguna, on Wednesday night claimed that his client “was sedated, handcuffed and taken away”.

The Nation could not immediately confirm that allegation because the airport was on police lockdown on Wednesday night, with police in full combat gear attacking journalists and lawyers who attempted to access Dr Miguna.

The lawyers had gone to the airport to serve court orders directing his release when they were roughed up.

CANADA

Some sources claimed the exit Dr Miguna, the self-declared ‘general’ of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), a wing of the Nasa that was formed to champion resistance against products of firms deemed friendly and financiers of Jubilee government, was facilitated by Canada.

“Canada was strict on flying rules which he obeyed,” the source told the Nation.

The lawyer holds Canadian citizenship and has denied government claims that he acquired it after ceasing to be a Kenyan in 1998.

Dr Miguna, who ran for Nairobi governorship in Kenya's August 8, 2017 General Election and has two homes, one in the capital and the other in Nyando, Kisumu County, insists he is a Kenyan by birth.