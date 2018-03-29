28 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Popular Blogger Linda Ikeji 'Engaged'

By Jayne Augoye

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, is finally off the market as she got engaged to her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday.

Her sister, Sandra Ikeji broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Congratulations @officiallindaikeji So happy for you sweet sis! This tells me that sometimes the wait is worth it. Can't wait to plan your special day!@eventsbysi are you readyyyyyy? #it'sagetaway💃 - A post shared by sandraikeji (@sandra_ikeji) on Mar 28, 2018 at 4:40am PDT

It has also been reported that Linda's ex-boyfriend recently relocated to Nigeria where the lovebirds decided to rekindle their affair.

Also, Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, took to Instagram to congratulate her.

She wrote; "Congratulations to our very own Linda Ikeji for ticking one of the important boxes every woman has piled up on her list; as she got engaged to her heartthrob!

"I can't wait to fill my tummy up with the rice o, so don't keep us waiting too long... We just can't wait!!!NB:FAM I'm next".

As one of Nigeria's most eligible celebrities, the 37-year-old blogger had been under pressure from fans to get married in recent times.

