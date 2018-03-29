Photo: Daily Monitor

Rwandan President Paul Kagame hands the Next Einstein Forum award to Dr Justus Masa.

A Ugandan Scientist, Dr Justus Masa has been given the Next Einstein Forum (NEF Fellow Award), an award given to the best innovators and scientists in Africa.

Dr Masa is a lecturer at Kyambogo University and Senior Leader of Eectrocatalysis and Energy Conversion at Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany.

Ms Margret Awino Kafeero, the head of public diplomacy at the ministry of foreign says Dr Masa is among the 17 people from Africa recognized for their outstanding research in various fields of science, technology, Engineering and Mathematics over their two year fellowship term with NEF.

Dr Masa was named as one of the best scientists and innovators in Africa at the NEF Fellow Global Gathering on March 27, 2018 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame and his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall attended the function.