28 March 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

East Africa: Jambojet Widens Payment Options for Its Customers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jacob Owiti/Daily Nation
Passengers board a Jambojet aircraft.
By Isaac Khisa

Kampala — Kenya Airways subsidiary, Jambojet, has widened ticket payments options with the introduction of MTN and Airtel Money services.

This will enable travelers to book flights online, at call center or at their offices using the two mobile money optionsand obtain an e-ticket.

Jambojet recently launched its operations in Uganda and is operating a double daily flights departing from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 06:00 hrs and 17.30 hrs. The flight departs from Entebbe International Airport for Nairobi at 07:50 hrs and 19.20 hrs daily.

Jambojet CEO, Willem Hondius, said the mobile payment solution has been introduced to give a much more flexible payment method to the customers.

"Our customers will be able to easily book and pay for their tickets anywhere and anytime.Jambojet is committed to continually innovating and improving our products and services to enhance the travel experience for our passengers," he said.

In order to enjoy the new service, travelers will need to dial *223#, choose paybills, select Jambojet bill, then select payment method (MTN Mobile Money or Airtel Money) and enter Pin to complete their transaction. Once the payment is processed, the customer will receive an SMS confirmation along with the e-ticket via e-mail.

The main purpose of this payment option is to ease the booking and payment process for the customer, increase flexibility and allow customers to book and pay for tickets online anytime 24/7 and also offer seamless experience to customers from booking, check-in to on-board service.

He also expressed optimism that the Uganda market will enjoy the ease and convenience that comes with the use of this service.

Jambojet currently operates a relatively young fleet of four Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft. The route will be served with the recently acquired 78 seater; turboprop Bombardier Next Gen Q400 as it plans to venture into other regional destinations.

The barely four-year-old airline which currently operates to Entebbe, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Mombasa, Nairobi and Ukunda has achieved undeniable business growth; increased numbers of routes from four to seven, increased frequency of flights due to fleet expansion and has flown over two million passengers.

East Africa

Miguna Miguna Lands in Dubai After Deportation

Lawyer and National Super Alliance (Nasa) activist Miguna Miguna has landed in Dubai and refused to leave the… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.