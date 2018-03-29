29 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prosecution Finishes Investigation Into Malinzi, Others Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustine Kapama

THE prosecution has completed the investigations into trial of three former senior officials with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), facing fraud and 800m/- money laundering charges, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

Prosecutor with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Leonard Swai informed Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri yesterday when the case came for mention that the prosecution is now ready for the hearing of the matter. The prosecutor, therefore, requested for another date when the court will conduct preliminary hearing.

During the session, the prosecution will provide more facts showing how the accused committed the offences. Magistrate Mashauri granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the trial to April 11. In the trial, the accused persons are ex-TFF President Jamal Malinzi, his Secretary General Mwesigwa Selestine and Accounts Officer Nsiande Mwanga.

The prosecution has filed a total of 28 counts against them, with Malinzi alone facing 26 charges, while Selestine faces four and Mwanga has two counts. The prosecution alleges that on June 5, 2016, in the city, with intent to defraud or deceit, Malinzi and Selestine allegedly forged an Executive Committee Resolution, purporting to show that the TFF Executive Committee decided to change the signatory of the Federation's bank account.

Such changes, according to the prosecution, had the effect that one Edgar Leonard Masoud would be replaced by Nsiande Isawafo Mwanga. It is alleged that on September 1, 2016, at Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited, Stanbic Centre Branch in Kinondoni District, knowingly and fraudulently, Selestine uttered the false Executive Committee Resolution.

Tanzania

Minister Calls for Printing Agency's Staff Training

THE Minister for State in the Second Vice President's Office, Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed has underscored the need for… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.