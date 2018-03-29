Tanzania: Prosecution Finishes Investigation Into Malinzi, Others Trial

THE prosecution has completed the investigations into trial of three former senior officials with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), facing fraud and 800m/- money laundering charges, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

Prosecutor with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Leonard Swai informed Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri yesterday when the case came for mention that the prosecution is now ready for the hearing of the matter. The prosecutor, therefore, requested for another date when the court will conduct preliminary hearing.

During the session, the prosecution will provide more facts showing how the accused committed the offences. Magistrate Mashauri granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the trial to April 11. In the trial, the accused persons are ex-TFF President Jamal Malinzi, his Secretary General Mwesigwa Selestine and Accounts Officer Nsiande Mwanga.

The prosecution has filed a total of 28 counts against them, with Malinzi alone facing 26 charges, while Selestine faces four and Mwanga has two counts. The prosecution alleges that on June 5, 2016, in the city, with intent to defraud or deceit, Malinzi and Selestine allegedly forged an Executive Committee Resolution, purporting to show that the TFF Executive Committee decided to change the signatory of the Federation's bank account.

Such changes, according to the prosecution, had the effect that one Edgar Leonard Masoud would be replaced by Nsiande Isawafo Mwanga. It is alleged that on September 1, 2016, at Stanbic Bank Tanzania Limited, Stanbic Centre Branch in Kinondoni District, knowingly and fraudulently, Selestine uttered the false Executive Committee Resolution.