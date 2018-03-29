Harare — The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has expressed concern over the prolonged industrial action by doctors and urged the government to ensure that an agreement is reached to ease the suffering of the sick.

"ZHRC has taken note of and is concerned about the impasse between the Government of Zimbabwe and members of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) who have been on strike since the 1st of March 2018.

"The stalemate in negotiations has led to a prolonged job action by the doctors, leading to compromised health care. This in turn has led to serious suffering and pain by patients and unfortunate loss of lives in the country," the commission said.

Doctors in all state hospitals went on strike demanding better conditions of service, including provision of basic working tools in hospitals.

ZHRC said the doctors were exercising their right to engage in collective job action as enshrined in the country's constitution.

"In light of the above, the ZHRC implores the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Health Services Board to engage the striking personnel to ensure that their grievances are resolved without compromising the right to health, the right to life and access to health care services at government hospitals," it said.

The commission also criticized government leaders for seeking medical treatment outside the country because of poor service delivery back home.

"This practice, in our view, displays a clear lack of confidence in the public health delivery system by our leaders and compromises commitment and resoluteness in ensuring the recovery of the system.

"Further, it relegates such services to the poor who have to contend with the deteriorating health standards, which fly in the face of the rights-based approach to development," it said.

ZHRC urged the parties involved in the impasse to expedite engagements and ensure an immediate and lasting solution.

"The Government of Zimbabwe in particular as the duty-bearer in the fulfillment and enjoyment of the right to health is encouraged to show leadership in the face of this national crisis, and ensure that the public health institutions are functional," it said.

Xinhua