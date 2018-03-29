South Africa has reportedly handed over Patrick Agaba, a key suspect in the death of Susan Magara an accountant who was kidnapped in early February and killed three weeks later.

Agaba, who was arrested in South Africa on March 6, 2018 on the request of Interpol, is alleged to have taken out of the country the ransom money paid by the Magara family to the kidnappers to have the victim released.

The suspect who is commonly known for driving expensive vehicles with personalized number plates named 'PATO' was given to two senior Ugandan detectives today morning.

The detectives who are supposed to bring him to Uganda include the Kampala Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigations Commander Olal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mark Odong.

The two are scheduled to travel to Uganda with the suspect this evening.

A reliable source who preferred anonymity told this reporter that the suspect will immediately be handed over to the Flying Squad for interrogation on his role in the kidnap and murder of Susan Magara.

However, by press time, Police Spokesperson police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, could not confirm that Agaba had indeed been handed over.

Preliminary findings indicate that Agaba travelled out of the country to South Africa on February 25 just days after the ransom money, believed to be over 700 million Shillings, was given to the killers. He did not travel using his real names but rather a forged passport under the name of Patrick Asiimwe.

Apart from video footage of Agaba passing through the airport, he is implicated by phone call exchanges between two other suspects Bob Kibirango and Ronald Asiimwe also known as Kanyankole.

Since the murder over a month ago, police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence have been running investigations and more than eight suspects have been arrested.

Most of the suspects arrested, including relatives of the deceased, are implicated by telephone call records.

Susan Magara was kidnapped on February 7 on Kabaka Anjagala road as she was driving to her home in Lungujja. She was later killed after three weeks in her kidnappers' custody and her body dumped on the Southern bypass between Kigo and Kajjansi.