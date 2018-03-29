Kenya: Firebrand Miguna Deported Again Despite Court Orders

Nairobi — Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna was deported on Wednesday night despite a court order that he be freed unconditionally and produced in court on Thursday.

Miguna was forced into an Emirates flight destined for Dubai accompanied by two police officers.

Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and his lawyer--including Cliff Ombeta have confirmed the deportation, while explaining how they were beaten up by police.

"He has been deported. He was on a flight to Dubai," Ombeta told Capital FM News on Wednesday night.

On arrival in Dubai, Miguna tweeted on Thursday morning explaining how he was forced onto the plane.

"I was dragged, assaulted, drugged and forcefully flown to Dubai. I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I'm sick. I need medical treatment. A Mr. Njihia is threatening me. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else! I'm sick. My ribs and body is hurting all over. This is a travesty of justice!," he tweeted.

A video showing Miguna at the airport lounge has since gone viral where he is seen shouting back at one of the police officer who escorted him from Nairobi.

"This is an international airport, you cannot brutalise me like you did in Nairobi. I will speak about it. I know the rules," he is heard saying before the officer interjects that "you are not following them (the rules)."

The video was first posted on the Facebook page of Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria who is understood to have been on the same flight with Miguna to Dubai.

A senior Immigration official has told Capital FM News that the decision to kick him out of the country was reached, because he declined to sign requisite documents to regularize his status since he holds a Canadian passport, having denounced his Kenyan citizenship.

Miguna's second deportation is shaping out as one of the most interesting and complex judicial matter in recent times, having been effected in contravention to three High Court orders.

The latest order was issued on Wednesday by Justice George Odunga who convicted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Police chief Joseph Boinnet, Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa and other top security officials for failing to honour his summons and also produce Miguna in court.

The officials are required in court Thursday morning for sentencing, but there are all indications that none of them will show up.

Newly appointed Attorney General Paul Kihara on Wednesday night said the state will be appealing the conviction, saying the government is committed to local immigration laws and international conventions.

An Immigration official has told Capital us that Miguna could not be produced in court because legally he was not in the coutry's jurisdiction, having declined to sign requisite entry documents and others to regularise his nationality having denounced his Kenyan citizenship when he became Canadian.