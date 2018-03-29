28 March 2018

Kenya: Stars' Coach Stanley Okumbi Axed After Dismal Performance

By David Kwalimwa

Marrakech — Harambee Stars stand in coach Stanley Okumbi has officially been redeployed to work with the U20 national team with immediate effect, Nairobi News can exclusively reveal.

Okumbi was in charge of the national football team during the two international friendlies here in Morocco with Kenya failing to win any.

Stars lost 3-2 to Central Africa Republic on Tuesday and drew 2-2 with Comoros on Saturday.

Also affected by this reshuffle are Stars assistant coach Frank Ouna and goalkeeping coach Haggai Azande.

"Okumbi, frank and Azande have also done their last outing. They will not be involved in Harambee Stars and will be redeployed elsewhere," FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Nairobi News.

"Yes..I spoke to them last night and they were not happy, but that is our decision."

Okumbi has been involved with Stars since 2016, when he was appointed head coach, and then briefly demoted to accommodate coach Paul Put in September last year.

He was, however, handed the role as caretaker coach for the friendlies in Morocco, pending the appointment of a new coach on May 1.

Ouna and Azande are expected to resume their coaching duties at Wazito and Tusker respectively.

