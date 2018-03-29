Cameroon: 2019 AFCON - Switzerland Affirms Support

The Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education yesterday March 27, 2018.

Switzerland has affirmed its willingness to support Cameroon in the organisation of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to take place in Cameroon next year. This was the outcome of an audience granted to the Swiss Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Pietro Lazzeri, by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, yesterday March 27, 2018 in his office.

Speaking at the audience, Pietro Lazzeri, who is also a former professional swimmer, discussed bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and Switzerland notably on the AFCON. He said concerning the 2019 AFCON Swiss enterprises in Cameroon are ready to give their expertise in diverse sectors such as energy, logistics and water, among others in order to ensure a perfect organisation of the competition.

He used the occasion to discuss possible cooperation between Cameroon and Switzerland during the World Cup. He said Switzerland was able to qualify for the World Cup in Russia thanks to two players who are of Cameroonian origin which is a pride for his country. In this light, the Swiss Embassy will organise a public viewing of the Switzerland- Brazil match on June 17, 2018.

He used the occasion to invite the Minister as well as Cameroonian and Swiss friends to join them in watching the Switzerland match. H.E Pietro Lazzeri said as a former professional swimmer, he feels at home when he visits the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

On his part, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt said Cameroon is conscious of the challenge that awaits them at the 2019 AFCON and that Switzerland's proposal for cooperation has come at the right time. Concerning the public viewing of the encounter between Switzerland and Brazil on June 17, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt assured the diplomat of the support of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education as far as the organization is concerned. Relations between Cameroon and Switzerland exist since independence.

Switzerland has assisted Cameroon in the domains of training of trainers, coaches, and in several domains. Also, for the 2019 AFCON, Cameroonian students are being trained in the sectors of tourism at the "Ecole de Tourisme Suisse" in Nairobi, Kenya. Apart from that many Cameroonian footballers are currently playing in the Swiss championship.

