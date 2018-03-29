Angola: Govt Committed to Reintegration of Former Fighters

Ndalatando — Completion of social and productive reintegration of demobilised soldiers, in the light of the agreements signed in the country, is among the Government priorities, said the State Secretary for Social Action, Lúcio Gonçalves do Amaral.

Lúcio do Amaral said so Tuesday at the closing ceremony on the dissemination and methodological guidance of Integrated Plan of Local Development and Combat Poverty (PIDLCP), held in Ndalatando, northern Cuanza Norte province.

According to him, the inclusion of the former soldiers in productive projects should match their skills and wishes.

He stressed the need for the conclusion of the previous projects, correction of previous mistakes.

He also spoke of the need to focus on beneficiaries and pay better attention to the genuine Angolans who really need the State assistance.

The event was sponsored by Ministry of Social Action, Family and Woman Promotion.

The seminar recommended promotion of growth and boost micro, small and medium companies.