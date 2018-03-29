29 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Deported Miguna Lands in Dubai, Likely Headed to London

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has landed in Dubai after his deportation Wednesday night from Nairobi despite a court order to release him.

He tweeted on Thursday morninbg explaining how he was dragged and assaulted before being forced onto a plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and only woke up in Dubai.

"I was dragged, assaulted, drugged and forcefully flown to Dubai. I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I'm sick. I need medical treatment. A Mr Njihia is threatening me. I need urgent help here. I want to take a flight only to Nairobi. Nowhere else," he said. "I'm sick. My ribs and body is hurting all over. This is a travesty of justice," he tweeted.

Miguna said he has resisted to board an onward flight to London.

He was first deported to Canada on February 6 for presiding over the mock swearing in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People's President and decided to fly back on Monday following a court order that allowed him unrestricted entry.

Miguna returned to Kenya on Monday but was held at the airport for three days.

He was deported Wednesday night despite a court order that he be freed unconditionally and produced in court Thursday morning.

Miguna was forced into an Emirates flight destined for Dubai accompanied by two police officers.

Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and his lawyers - including Cliff Ombeta confirmed the deportation, while explaining how they were beaten up by police.

