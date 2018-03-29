Eritrea: Distribution of Smokeless Ovens

Asmara — The distribution of smokeless ovens (Adhanet) in the Central region has reached to 90%.

Ms. Tsigeweini Yebio from the Agriculture and Land unit in the region said that the regional administration has distributed over 45 thousand smokeless ovens to farmers and that was the result of the trainings and awareness campaigns conducted.

Ms. Tsigeweini underlined that the smokeless oven, besides serving for the preservation of trees and combating desertification, plays a significant advantage on the health of mothers in preventing blindness and heart related diseases.