28 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Veteran Fighter Dr. Nerayo Teklemicael Passes Away

Asmara — The veteran fighter Dr. Nerayo Teklemicael passes away on 16 March at the age of 77. The veteran fighter, Dr. Nerayo joined the EPLF in 1975 and served his country and people with strong dedication in various capacities in the health sector in the pre-independence period and in the Eritrean Relief and Rehabilitation in the post-independence period.

Dr. Nerayo is survived by his wife and 2 children.

The funeral service of the veteran fighter Dr. Nerayo Teklemicael will be held tomorrow, Thursday 29 March at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery. Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of Dr. Nerayo, the Ministry of Health expresses condolences to families and friends.

