Angola: Minister Disapproves of Keeping Sanatorium Hospital and Medicine Faculty in Same Spot

Huambo — The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, on Tuesday expressed her disapproval of the current location of the Sanatorium Hospital and the Medicine Faculty of the José Eduardo dos Santos University (UJES), in the central Huambo Province.

She said she does not agree with the fact that the two institutions are in the same spot.

Speaking to the press after a visit paid to UJES, the official expressed concerns about the current situation, since the faculty is currently functioning inside the hospital, which accommodates patients with infectious disease such as tuberculosis, putting at risk the lives of the students and administrative staff.

In this ambit, the minister assured that the government will pay a special attention to this issue in order to rapidly overcome problems such the lack of teachers, administrative staff and laboratories.

At least 15,703 students are enrolled for the current school term in UJES.

