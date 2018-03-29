Angola: Public Finance Postgraduates Contribute to Efficient Management

Luanda — More than sixty students who attended the first postgraduate course in Public Finances are expected to contribute to an efficient management of public resources in the country.

The recognition was expressed Tuesday by Finance minister Archer Mangueira, stressing that the graduates are technical added value.

The training ran from September 2016 to May 2017 and covered eight components on Public Finance and Economy.

Attended the course Audit Court auditors, Parliament MPs, technicians from Ministry of Finance and General Inspection of State Administration (IGAE).

Speaking to ANGOP, at the end of a certificate delivery ceremony, the minister said he expected the recently trained students to master the knowledge with greater strictness and dedication.