Angola: Sport Minister Congratulates Angolan Swimmers' Achievements

Luanda — The Youth and Sport minister, Ana Paula da Silva do Sacramento Neto, has congratulated the national team swimmers for achieving the 4th position in the Zone IV competition, held in Malawi on 21-24 March.

"I effusively congratulate all the swimmers of the national team for their exemplar participation in Zone IV in Malawi, which culminated in the conquest of 22 medals, of which 12 are gold, eight silver and two bronze", reads the note from the Youth and Sport Ministry that reached ANGOP on Tuesday.

The note also adds that the minister considers it honourable the position reached by Angola in a competition in which 13 countries of the southern Africa region participated.

"The medals achieved by the 12 and 17 year-old swimmers translate the resolve and belief of these youths, who once again dignified the national colours. Angolans are proud of them", reads the note.

The continental competition was won by Zambia seconded by South Africa and Mauritius.

The country was represented by Daniel Francisco, Francisco Teixeira, Filipe Freitas, Tiago Zocolo, Osvaldo Zocolo, Gilberto Silva, Hélio Taborda, Catarina Sousa e Bárbara Baldaia.