28 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sport Minister Congratulates Angolan Swimmers' Achievements

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Youth and Sport minister, Ana Paula da Silva do Sacramento Neto, has congratulated the national team swimmers for achieving the 4th position in the Zone IV competition, held in Malawi on 21-24 March.

"I effusively congratulate all the swimmers of the national team for their exemplar participation in Zone IV in Malawi, which culminated in the conquest of 22 medals, of which 12 are gold, eight silver and two bronze", reads the note from the Youth and Sport Ministry that reached ANGOP on Tuesday.

The note also adds that the minister considers it honourable the position reached by Angola in a competition in which 13 countries of the southern Africa region participated.

"The medals achieved by the 12 and 17 year-old swimmers translate the resolve and belief of these youths, who once again dignified the national colours. Angolans are proud of them", reads the note.

The continental competition was won by Zambia seconded by South Africa and Mauritius.

The country was represented by Daniel Francisco, Francisco Teixeira, Filipe Freitas, Tiago Zocolo, Osvaldo Zocolo, Gilberto Silva, Hélio Taborda, Catarina Sousa e Bárbara Baldaia.

Angola

Public Finance Postgraduates Contribute to Efficient Management

More than sixty students who attended the first postgraduate course in Public Finances are expected to contribute to an… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.