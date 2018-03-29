Cameroon: Constitutional Council to Rule On Petitions

Wednesday March 28, 2018 was the last day to file post- polling petitions in relation to the senatorial election of March 25.

By 5:00 pm on March 28, 2018, the Consti- tutional Council had re- ceived the petition fi- y 5:00 pm on March led by N. Njenje Valentin Kleber, elector and the Social Democratic Front ( SDF) Representative in the Regional Supervisory Commission in the South West Region calling for the cancellation of senatorial election results in Lebialem, Kupe- Muanenguba and the entire South West Region. The complainant argued that no election took place in Bangem, the headquarters of the Kupe-Muanenguba Division "as terror and horror gripped the locality as there was sustained exchange of gunfire coupled with live bullets between unidentified assailants and the forces of law and order, causing all civilians to flee for safety." Mr Njenje claimed that in Lebialem Division, 27 out of the 93 electors cast their votes and further said the polling station was shut down at 4:30 pm in violation of the provisions of the Electoral Code and the presidential decree summoning the electorate.

He equally stated that all over the South West Region, electors were quarantined in hotels requisitioned by the administration under the guise of preserving their security in the face of the highly volatile climate sequel to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions in violation of their rights. Towards the close of the period to submit the petitions, the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) petition requesting for the cancellation of the election results in the Upper Plateau and Menoua Divisions of the West Region also reportedly came in. Reasons advanced for the petition were cases of electoral irregularities. The Constitutional Council will in the coming days rule on the petitions considering that in accordance with Section 240 (1) of the Electoral Code, "The Constitutional Council shall proclaim the results of the election of senators within 15 days following the close of the poll.